SAPS ‘Cato Manor squad’ murder trial - State closes its case

Durban — The State closed its case on Wednesday in the 2010 murder trial against a warrant officer who had been attached to the controversial Durban Organised Crime Unit, also previously known as the Cato Manor Squad, being heard in the Durban Magistrate’s Court. Kwazi Ndlovu, 16, was shot while sleeping on a couch in the lounge of his Esikhawini home in Empangeni.

The trial against Warrant Officer Gonasagren Padayachee began on Monday. After leading witnesses until Wednesday, State prosecutor advocate Sandesh Sankar closed his case. The State’s last witness was the teen’s mother, Lindiwe Ndlovu, who was cross-examined by Padayachee’s defence counsel Carl van der Merwe. In her evidence-in-chief Ndlovu identified the accused by pointing him out in court as the officer who was at her home on the day of the murder standing and blocking the lounge door.

She testified that on that day, while waiting for paramedics after he son had been killed, she asked a white officer on the scene why they had killed her son. He said he had not been there and pointed at the accused, saying he was there. Ndlovu said she approached the accused and asked him questions. He apologised, saying he was sorry that he had a gun, she testified. During cross-examination Van der Merwe told Ndlovu that his instructions were that the accused never spoke to Ndlovu nor was he standing at the lounge door.

“Yes, he was standing there preventing sight of the lounge and even stood on his toes … “He did speak to me, that day he killed my son. I will not forget the people I was dealing with, this one was there and he apologised,” said Ndlovu. It’s alleged that on that fateful day, members of the unit burst into the home and fired shots in the direction of the teen.