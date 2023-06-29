SAPS, metro police, security agencies all on high alert at the Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban — The Office of the eThekwini District police commissioner has announced that security measures are in place for the Hollywoodbets Durban July at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse. EThekwini District SAPS spokesperson Captain Carmen Rhynes said that various disciplines from the SAPS and other security agencies would be on high alert and deployed at the Hollywoodbets Durban July at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

She said that planning between the SAPS, event organisers and other security agencies had been ongoing for weeks. “A proactive approach, which resulted in successful events being hosted previously, has been adopted for this event. Police officers and other personnel will be deployed in and around the racecourse, as well as around the city to tackle problems which might disrupt the event,” Rhynes said. “Joint law enforcement teams will embark on crime-combating operations around the city and on major routes, focusing on drunk driving, substance abuse and the confiscating of registered vehicles without licence number plates. High visibility operations concentrating on liquor outlets and entertainment areas will also be prioritised.”

Rhynes said the police and other law enforcement agencies would monitor the event and ensure there was peace and stability. “Spectators and horse racing fans are requested to behave themselves and enjoy the entertainment. All persons attending the Durban July are urged to protect their valuables while at the racecourse. While on the racecourse, one must be aware of criminals who may be mingling with the crowd, so it’s important not to leave any valuables unattended. Those who are indulging in alcohol should be dropped off and picked up, or alternatively use available modes of public transport. Those who are found drinking and driving will be arrested,” Rhynes said. Speaking on prohibited items, Rhynes said that people going into the racecourse would be searched for any prohibited items and such will be confiscated. The public is warned of the following prohibited items which will not be allowed into the racecourse under any circumstances:

No sharp instruments e.g. knives.

No firearms.

No bottles.

No alcohol. On available public parking areas, Rhynes said that parking was limited and they advised attendees to make use of available modes of public transport as far as possible. For those who had purchased pre-sold parking tickets within the golf course, access to all golf course parking was off DLI Avenue from the city side only. “Motorists are advised to come early to avoid traffic congestion at the parking gates; make sure that their vehicles are locked properly; close all doors and windows; do not give car keys to any stranger or car guards and do not leave valuable goods in the car. Signage will be visible for parking that may be available,” Rhynes said. Rhynes added that there would be high visibility of police officers on the roads around the Greyville Racecourse to regulate and manage traffic. The main roads that would be affected included DLI Avenue, Avondale Road and Gladys Mazibuko Road. Avondale and Haden Roads would be closed off, so residents would have to travel up Haden Road to enter or exit, to use side roads.

Earlier this week, the eThekwini Municipality reassured visitors of a safe and entertaining Durban July. Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said all safety measures were in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable event. He said law enforcement agencies would be deployed to strategic areas during the event to ensure the safety of patrons and residents.

“Approximately 100 metro police officers will be deployed around the Greyville area. In addition, the metro police’s Public Order Policing Unit, which is trained in crowd control, is on high alert to ensure an incident-free event,” Kaunda said. He added that all intersections would be managed for traffic control and any suspicious movement before the event. Some of the roads that will be closed include the following: Mitchell Crescent/Sixth Avenue

Clarence Road/Sixth Avenue

Mitchell Crescent/Fifth Avenue

Clarence Road/Fifth Avenue

DLI Avenue/Avondale Road.