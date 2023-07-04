SAPS Organised Crime Unit roped in to 80 docket car fraud case

Durban — More complainants were opening cases against a Mount Edgecombe man who recently had 50 more dockets added to the two counts of motor vehicle fraud he faced. This emerged when Wayne Kotze appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday and where State Prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu said that there were now 80 dockets.

According to his initial counts, Kotze is charged with fraud. It is alleged that on 24 June 2022, at Pinetown Cars on Josiah Gumede Road, he unlawfully, falsely and with intent to defraud Sean Mark Peirce gave out and pretended to him that he would settle and pay the amount of R245 000 to Marquis Finance for the victim’s motor vehicle being an Audi A4. The State alleges that whereas in truth and, in fact, when the accused gave out and pretended as aforesaid, he knew that in truth and, in fact, he had no intention of settling the outstanding amount, which he did not. On the second count of fraud, the State alleges that in September 2022, at Pinetown Cars on Josiah Gumede Road, the accused unlawfully, falsely, and with intent to defraud Marquis Finance – Aubrey Mc Farland – where he allegedly proceeded to change the ownership of a motor vehicle, which was still financed by them, using fraudulent documents.

It is alleged that the original log book of this motor vehicle was still in the possession of the above-mentioned company and/or Aubrey Mc Farland. The summary of facts in the case was that the complainant had traded in a vehicle to Pinetown Cars and was supposed to settle the finance for the outstanding amount, which he failed to do. Kotze is out on R10 000 bail.

In court, Xulu explained that she had been informed by the Senior Public Prosecutor (SPP) that Kotze’s dockets had been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). “These are still with the DPP.Further to this, SAPS Organised Crime and the Asset Forfeiture Unit had now been engaged. There is quite a number of investigations to be attended to, this matter is much more complicated than we thought and investigations are therefore taking longer, we need three months for these investigations. Indication from the SPP is that more complaints are being added and that this makes it more difficult to get the DPP’s decision on this matter,” she said. Xulu asked that the matter be adjourned to September 29 for further investigations.