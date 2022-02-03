Sars seizes R21m worth of imports at OR Tambo linked to new drug craze involving catalytic converters

DURBAN - South African Revenue Service (Sars) customs officials have seized catalytic converters and powder extracted from the core of a catalytic converter valued at R21 million in three separate incidents at the OR Tambo International Airport. Sars said the powder was contributing to a new drug craze.

Sars said the customs dog detector unit intercepted the three shipments weighing 2 649kg destined for Dubai, the UK and Jordan. The consignment was declared as Ceramic Catalyst Sample. The SAPS’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) was alerted and the goods handed over to them. “The catalytic converters and the powder extracted from the core of a catalytic converter were concealed in metal drums and bags,” Sars said.

A catalytic converter contains metals such as palladium, rhodium, platinum and gold. Through a refinery process these precious metals can be extracted and used for the manufacture of jewellery, car parts as well as weaponry. “The core of a catalytic converter which cuts the emission of toxic gases can be crushed into a fine powder and used in the manufacture of a toxic drug. This has led to a spike in the theft of catalytic converters in some countries,” Sars said. SA Revenue Service customs officials seize illegal catalytic converters valued at R21 million. Picture: SA Revenue Service (SARS) Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter praised the customs officials of the dog detector unit for their vigilance in preventing the illegal trade in substances which could be used in the manufacture of weapons and drugs.

“The seizures are evidence of the dedication and commitment of the Sars customs officials to stamp out the trade in illegal and harmful substances.” Media houses in the US have reported a spike in catalytic converter thefts. Some have said churches and charities were among catalytic converter theft victims as US cases spiked.