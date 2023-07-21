SA’s waste management industry is also affected by load shedding

Durban — South Africa’s waste management industry has also been affected by load shedding. This was according to Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa (IWMSA) president Mpendulo Ginindza who said the effects of load shedding on South Africa’s economy and Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) have been immense.

The waste management industry is no exception; with several challenges arising from Eskom and the government's planned and controlled interruption of electricity supply. “Load shedding disrupts the regular schedule of waste collection services in South Africa,” Ginindza said. She added that the effectiveness of electric-powered waste collection vehicles and machinery was significantly dependent on a steady supply of electricity.

“Waste management also has a logistical aspect. Collection, transportation and disposal are scheduled. With load shedding, we have also seen how the flow of traffic is affected. There are some critical facilities that handle hazardous waste which is treated by electricity-powered equipment,” Ginindza said. “Incinerators, autoclaves and temperature-controlled store rooms need a steady supply of electricity to run. Health facilities have reported huge increases in their diesel costs when higher stages of load shedding are implemented. “These services are greatly affected by load shedding, which causes delays and missed collections. Waste builds up in neighbourhoods, business districts, and public areas, creating unsanitary conditions and raising the risk of disease transmission,” Ginindza continued.

Speaking on waste build-up effects on the environment, Ginindza said that load shedding had a substantial impact on landfills, incinerators, and recycling plants, among other waste treatment facilities. “To function at their best, these facilities frequently need a steady supply of electricity. Without electricity, waste treatment procedures are suspended or interrupted, which results in an accumulation of untreated garbage,” she said. “Waste that builds up in landfills can release toxic gases and other harmful substances into the environment, contaminating nearby water, soil, and air sources. As waste decomposes in landfills without proper treatment, methane gas, a potent greenhouse gas, is released into the atmosphere, contributing to climate change,” Ginindza said.

She added that the lack of electricity during load shedding also limited the recycling capacity, leading to a higher volume of waste being sent to landfills instead of being recycled or repurposed. “There are some waste treatment and recycling facilities that have had to close down or turn down waste because they are unable to handle the load. South African waste management companies have a wider footprint that goes beyond our borders. This problem has also had an impact on the neighbouring countries which are dependent on our services,” Ginindza said. She also said that disruption posed significant public health risks.

“Accumulated waste attracts vermin, such as rats and flies, which can spread diseases to humans. It also creates breeding grounds for mosquitoes, contributing to the spread of malaria and other vector-borne diseases,” Ginindza warned. “The uncollected waste may release foul odours and toxic substances, compromising air quality and causing respiratory issues among the population. Additionally, the lack of electricity in waste treatment facilities hampers the sterilisation and safe disposal of medical waste, further jeopardising public health.” Ginindza added that the economy and tourism industry bore the brunt. She said that waste management plays a big role in the South African economy and the impact of load shedding in this sector had serious repercussions.

"Waste management firms and governments may incur higher expenditures as a result of missed waste collection dates and ineffective waste treatment procedures. "Additionally, the damaging environmental repercussions could hurt tourism, a major source of income for the country. Visitors may be turned away by unsanitary circumstances brought on by load shedding-related rubbish piling – harming South Africa's image as a premium travel destination," Ginindza said.