Sassa, Postbank moving away from cash payments at Post Offices

Durban — To improve the quality of cash withdrawal services, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Postbank have announced that the two entities were phasing out grants, physical cash pay points, and cash payments inside Post Offices. In a joint statement, Sassa and Postbank announced that as part of a broader strategy to improve the quality of cash withdrawal services for social grant recipients, physical cash payment points (CPPs) and cash withdrawal of social grants inside Post Offices will be phased out.

“The phasing-out process will be implemented in a staggered way starting in January 2024. It is planned that by March 31, 2023, all CPPs and Post Office branch grant payments will have stopped,” the statement read. The entities explained that Sassa gold card social grant recipients using CPPs and Post Office branches must now use those cards anywhere that accepts a bank card. This includes making purchases at any retailer that has a point of sale to swipe for goods or withdrawing funds from any retailer that provides a cashback functionality, using the existing Postbank cash withdrawals channels in the form of any bank ATM, or any of the five partner retailers that include Boxer, Pick n Pay, Spar, Shoprite, Usave and Checkers. “The decision to transition away from cash distribution at CPPs was announced in 2018 and it is grounded in a commitment to improve overall customer experience. Factors such as escalating cash-in-transit heists, unfavourable conditions at some of the CPP sites, and the closure and capacity challenges at many Post Offices drove this strategic move. By migrating beneficiaries to the other National Payment System (NPS) access channels, we are solving these challenges proactively,” the statement read.

The entities said that as of this month, approximately 98% of Sassa beneficiaries were already using various NPS channels to withdraw their grants. Most Sassa beneficiaries will therefore not be affected by this change. The transition will be implemented in a way that no one is left out. According to the statement, the aim was to ensure continuity in the payments for everyone, and that everyone is paid their grant in the most efficient, safe, secure, reliable and convenient manner. “It is worth repeating the assurance from Sassa and Postbank that Sassa gold cards will not expire and remain fully valid and operational beyond December 2023 to pay social grants, contrary to misinformation and rumours that may cause many beneficiaries to make choices that are only driven by their intolerance of anxiety and not facts,” the statement read.