School interrupted after armed ‘gang’ storms in

Durban — National School Nutrition Programme supplies and computers were stolen from Mnganiwakhe Secondary School in Mgababa, south of Durban, on Thursday. It is alleged that four men entered the school premises and allegedly held the security guard at gunpoint before tying him up. According to a source, the men raided the principal’s office before moving to other buildings in the school. They took eight laptops, a projector, and food items that were part of the school’s supplies. The source said the men destroyed all security surveillance cameras and left. The Daily News discovered that the intruders were looking for a particular document, which they did not find during the raid.

“They took all food items and for that reason, the school management instructed pupils to stay at home on Friday,” said the source. Mnganiwakhe was one of the lowest-performing schools and the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal wanted to shut down the school a few years ago. The security surveillance cameras which were allegedly destroyed on Thursday night. Picture: Supplied Community members who still believed in the school were against the proposal. In 2021, the school obtained a 40% pass rate. In 2022, Mnganiwakhe obtained 67%, while the class of 2023 obtained 97.5%.

Chairperson for the school’s governing body, Lungani Makhathini, said they were saddened by the incident. “It is such an unfortunate circumstance. We are pleading with the law enforcement to prioritise the matter so the lawbreakers could be punished for their action,” said Makhathini. One of the stolen laptops was the school principal’s personal device, while other computers.