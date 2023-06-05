School principal’s home, cars torched in KwaZulu-Natal

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Mbali Frazer has condemned the torching of the KwaNogcoyi Primary School principal’s home in Nongoma on Sunday by unknown perpetrators. The incident follows the burning of two classrooms two weeks ago by unknown people at the same school, and teaching and learning was disrupted.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this barbaric act of torching school infrastructure. “Our principals as managers of education institutions should be protected and respected and they should not be subjected to such brutality,” said Frazer. She said the department’s infrastructure budget is already under severe strain caused by the recent flooding, storms and ageing infrastructure.

“We hope that law enforcement agencies are going to get to the bottom of this,” said Frazer. KZN Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the motive behind the torching was unknown. In a video circulating on social media, the principal’s house and cars are seen engulfed by flames and the principal is heard crying and screaming.

WATCH: The home of Barbie Mbatha, the Principal of Nogcoyi Primary school in Nongoma in KZN has been burnt down. Mbatha is reportedly facing threats after she took the position. Before she took the contested position, the school's administration block was partially torched. pic.twitter.com/yp6H7vimRC — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 5, 2023 In the video clip, an out-of-breath principal can be heard saying “and you decided to burn my house.” “There’s nothing we can do,” she said. Speaking to someone next to her, she said she took out the books and that she will call the insurance company.

Crying out loud, she repeatedly said that all their efforts and energy, referring to the property going up in flames. “You’ve burnt my house people of Nogcoyi. You’ve burnt my house. It’s okay, it’s okay, do what you want, it’s okay,” the principal said. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.