Scrap metal collector finds three-month-old foetus in plastic bag

Durban – A scrap metal collector discovered a foetus inside a plastic bag in Amaotana, near Verulam over the weekend. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Verulam police have opened an inquest docket for investigation, following the discovery of the foetus, presumed to be three months old, opposite a house in Amaotana on Saturday.

“The foetus, which was stashed in a plastic bag, was discovered by a scrap metal collector,” Netshiunda said. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram confirmed a female foetus was discovered by a scrap collector on Rambo Khoza Road in Phase 5, on Saturday morning. Balram said a resident contacted Rusa in the late morning after the scrap collector informed the resident of the discovery. On arrival, reaction officers met the Verulam SAPS who were in attendance.

“It was established that the lifeless remains... were discovered inside a plastic packet, which was dumped in a bush,” Balram said. “The umbilical cord was cut and there were no signs of a placenta.” There was widespread reaction to the discovery on Facebook.

MJ Maduna Maduna said: “Those who want kids wholeheartedly can't have them, and those who don't want kids get pregnant, others terminate or kill the child.” Zinhle Sithole said: “Only to find out the mother is amongst the spectators and acting shocked like the rest of them… Lord, please intervene.” Mandy Kruger said: “This is such a common occurrence in the rural areas. How many more have been dumped unnoticed.”

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident last year, Pinetown police were investigating a concealment of birth case after a dumped foetus was found in December. At the time, police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said a foetus wrapped in plastic packets was found in Chancery Lane, in Pinetown. “A case of concealment of birth was opened at Pinetown police station for investigation.”