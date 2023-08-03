Scrapyard evacuated after discovery of mortar bomb

Durban — The discovery of a mortar bomb at a scrapyard in Ottawa, in Verulam, resulted in the evacuation of the premises. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said that a live mortar bomb was recovered at a scrapyard off Pinewood Road in Ottawa on Thursday morning.

Balram said that Rusa members, the Verulam SAPS and Durban metro police were standing off at the scene by 10.36am. A scrapyard off Pinewood Road in Ottawa had to be evacuated after the discovery of a mortar bomb. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa “It was established that employees made the discovery whilst sifting through a pile of scrap metal that arrived from Ballito - KZN. The premises have been evacuated,” Balram said. He said that first responders waited for intervention from the SAPS Bomb Disposal Unit.

“The SAPS Bomb Disposal Unit removed the mortar from the premises. The area was declared safe and normal operations have resumed,” Balram said. Police have been approached for comment. A scrapyard off Pinewood Road in Ottawa had to be evacuated after the discovery of a mortar bomb. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa Reacting to the incident, Facebook users said:

Siyabonga Godfrey Dlamini said: “Does SAPS have Bomb Unit?” Michael Cilliers said that the primer looks spent in that picture of the back end. “Also, live mortars are usually red-tipped. This may have been a practice mortar?”

Shaneil Andhee said: “Verulam in the headlines again.” Richelle Taylor said: “Wow, one wrong pothole could've made a disaster while in transit.” A scrapyard off Pinewood Road in Ottawa had to be evacuated after the discovery of a mortar bomb. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa Siyabonga Van der Myeni said he wondered how many of the mortar bombs were still around somewhere.

Pari SinSook said: "The North Coast is full of surprises daily. The authorities must make the perpetrator sit on that same bomb and launch him to the moon.. it looks like a rocket. Send him flying." Mzway Mkhize said that whoever came with the bomb needed to be questioned.