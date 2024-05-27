Sea of turquoise and yellow floods ECR Big Walk

Durban — More than 20 000 participants gathered to celebrate two decades of the Big Walk, which took place on Sunday. The event, in its 20th edition, was hosted by East Coast Radio (ECR) and saw walkers starting from uShaka Marine World and concluding at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Managing director of ECR Mzuvele Mthethwa emphasised the importance of giving attendees something new and exciting to look forward to each year. Miss Mini Model World Akeela Mthethwa and Miss Pre-Teen Universe Tumi Jiane. | TUMI PAKKIES Independent Newspapers He stated: “We set out to entertain our walkers and to make sure the experience of the event is a memorable one not only for friends and family walking the event together, but for the children of KwaZulu-Natal as well. So bringing the entertainment alive en route was a key highlight for us as a brand to make those memories more meaningful and impactful.” Suncoast’s director of operations, Adam MacIntyre, was thrilled by the turnout and success of the event, stating: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our event partners, particularly East Coast Radio, as well as our fellow sponsors and of course all the participants. Our collective efforts have transformed this event into an unforgettable experience. May the memories forged during the 2024 Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk continue to inspire and bring joy to all who were part of it.”

MacIntyre also shared that it was important to give back to the community and the highlight for him was the R100 000 cheque handover for the Khethiwe Rehabilitation Centre, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Mariannhill that aids children with cerebral palsy and other neurological impairments. He said the money came from the entry funds that were collected. Shelley Reinecke, Stacey Pearce, Sharon Demmer, Nicky Van Der Merwe and Robyn Huntley. | TUMI PAKKIES Independent Newspapers Various participants shared their experiences of the day. Canway (Pty) Ltd representative Lauren King said: “We are walking to promote our antiperspirants. The race has been a lot of fun for myself and my team.” She added that she was encouraged by members of her team who had previously participated, as this was her first time. She also emphasised that people should take advantage of the beach scenery and walk more often.

Carla Campbell said: “I’ve been doing the ECR walk for a few years – since 2019 – and it has never been an event to miss and it has been awesome, from the event’s co-ordination to team building.” The Amigos.Prem Singh, Deepak Agloo and Prem Harinunan. | TUMI PAKKIES Independent Newspapers First-time participant Nikita Mahabeer said the experience was very good and that she hoped to participate again. She was involved in the 5km race but hopes to be in the 10km race next year. This year’s event took it up a notch by bringing entertainment to the walkers along the route, where 20 000 people enjoyed performances by the Northwood Boys Choir, Veranda Panda, DJ Deon G, and KZN’s favourite presenters, who cheered on the walkers.

Walkers were further delighted at the finish line by getting to taste the best food from local food vendors, family-friendly activities, and a performance by Joy, a cappella group that recently graced Coachella with Doja Cat. If you missed out on the excitement of this year’s Suncoast ECR Big Walk, be sure to join next year. Candice and her husband Marcel Pillay. | TUMI PAKKIES Independent Newspapers

Zekade Nkosi, Bongiwe Maoela, Konke Nkosi and Sindi Nkosi. | TUMI PAKKIES Independent Newspapers Social Media Influencers Khanyo Zindela, Enhle Zindela and Mangaliso Mthembu. | TUMI PAKKIES Independent Newspapers Nomusa Ndelu and Mpume Gwala. | TUMI PAKKIES Independent Newspapers