Search for missing Isipingo girl, 6, enters second week

Durban — The search for Zekhethelo Dlamini, 6, of Malukazi outside Isipingo, south of Durban, has entered its second week with no possible leads of her whereabouts. The child was reportedly left in the care of her aunt while her mother went to work, only to find she was missing when she returned home.

Members of the community, the police and Renegades’ search-and-rescue team members have all joined forces to search for the missing child every day, and into the night since her disappearance. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Zekhethelo was reported missing to the Isipingo SAPS and the docket was transferred to the uMlazi Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for further investigation Members of the community joined forces with the SAPS and the Renegades’ search-and-rescue team members to look for missing Zekhethelo Luphalule, 6, of Malukazi in Isipingo, who has been missing since Thursday. Picture: Supplied Dawn Gounden, the family representative, said the disappearance of Zekhethelo has left the community reeling with shock and worry.

She said the police’s crime prevention and other units as well as the Renegades members understand the devastating impact that such incidents can have on families and communities. She added that the disappearance of a child can evoke a range of complex emotions from fear and anxiety to sadness and confusion, and that it is crucial for police and search members to act swiftly and efficiently in their search efforts to ensure the safe return of the child. “The intelligence and comprehension required to handle such a delicate situation are immense. As a search-and-rescue member, I am aware of the importance of considering various factors such as the child’s age, cognitive development, and emotional state in order to effectively coordinate search-and-rescue efforts,” said Gounden.

Gounden said that as the days pass without any sign of the missing child, the urgency of the situation grows exponentially. She emphasised the critical need for effective communication and collaboration between all parties involved in the search efforts. The search-and-rescue team leader said it is imperative to remain resolute and dedicated in the quest to locate the missing child and reunite her with her loved ones, and that the resilience and determination of the community in times of crisis are a testament to the strength and solidarity that can be fostered in the face of adversity.