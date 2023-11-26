Search for teenage boy who drowned while swimming in St Lucia

Durban — A 17-year-old teenage boy went missing while swimming at Jabula Beach in St Lucia on Saturday afternoon. That is according to National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon, who said that information from NSRI St Lucia station commander Jan Hofman indicated that police divers, assisted by iSimangaliso Wetland Park rangers and NSRI St Lucia, are continuing in an ongoing search for a local 17-year-old boy.

The teenager went missing in the surf while swimming at Jabula Beach, St Lucia, and they believe he was caught in rip currents before disappearing under water on Saturday afternoon, November 25. He said that in the same incident, a 14-year-old boy was rescued from the water by a good Samaritan and that teenager was not injured. The good Samaritan has been commended for saving the life of the teenager.

Lambinon said that at 4.22pm, the NSRI St Lucia duty crew were activated following reports by the SAPS of a drowning in progress at Jabula Beach, St Lucia. NSRI St Lucia rescue swimmers, the SAPS and iSimangaliso Wetland Park rangers responded. “Our NSRI rescue craft JetRib, Rescue 40 Alpha, was launched,” Lambinon said.

“On arrival at the scene a 14-year-old male, rescued from the water by a local good Samaritan, Dali Ncebo Xulu, was medically assessed by NSRI medics. He was released requiring no further medical care. “An extensive sea and shoreline search revealed no signs of the 17-year-old local male who remains missing,” Lambinon said. He said their thoughts are with the family of the missing teenager in this difficult time.

Police have been approached for comment. Lambinon issued an urgent safety alert for the peak of the full moon Spring high tide which is expected between 2pm and 3pm on Sunday afternoon. He said it is of grave concern for coastal bathers around the South African coast.

“The Spring high tide will recede in an outgoing tide -- towards Spring low tide -- during the late afternoon on (Sunday),” Lambinon said. He said the NSRI, lifeguards, emergency services, police and municipal beach authorities are urgently appealing to bathers to be cautious of expected strong rip currents to prevail, especially during the late afternoon on Sunday, and the next few days. “This is an urgent safety alert,” Lambinon said.

“Only swim at the safer demarcated swimming zones protected by lifeguards at beaches.” Meanwhile, during the week, Lifesaving South Africa reported that several incidents involving rescues, resuscitation, and fatal drownings from Amanzimtoti to Park Rynie were reported last weekend. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.