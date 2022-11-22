Security company employee allegedly uses work firearm to rob cash-in-transit vehicle, shoots himself to avoid arrest

Durban — Police investigations into a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in the south of Durban are continuing. National police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said, “it was reported that a CIT security guard had just collected money from a store at a mall along Seadoone Road in Doonside and was walking towards the armoured vehicle when he was allegedly accosted by two suspects who robbed him of the money bag at gunpoint.”

Netshiunda said that the suspects reportedly fled the scene in a white Ford ranger which was later spotted on Matilika Road towards Felekisi. Police gave chase and the suspect reportedly lost control of the vehicle hitting a wall just outside his home. “The suspect was declared dead on the scene and preliminary investigation revealed that he succumbed to a gunshot wound from his firearm which was found lying next to him. “It is suspected that he committed suicide in order to evade imminent arrest. Investigations further revealed that the suspect was an employee of a security company and the firearm which was found at the scene belonged to that company,” Netshiunda said.

ET Rapid Response managing director Tony Lokker said that on Thursday at around 3.45pm, their Tactical Response teams responded to reports of a cash-in-transit robbery at Doonside Shopping Centre in Doonside, Amanzimtoti. Lokker said that two units arrived and confirmed it was a positive robbery. He said that a description of the vehicle used was circulated on the Community Crime Prevention Organisation (CCPO) network.

“One of our vehicles located the said vehicle and followed it. While following the vehicle, additional resources were called in,” Lokker said. He said that the Amanzimtoti SAPS Crime Prevention and a CCPO Unit arrived quickly. “The suspect noticed he was being followed and drove off at high speed. After a chase through Felekisi, the suspect crashed his vehicle” Lokker said.

