Security company warns of the dangers of marketplaces after scammer uses Facebook Marketplace

Durban — A security company has warned residents of the dangers of marketplaces, this after a scammer uses Facebook Marketplace to scam people. AET Security spokesperson Renée Veenstra said the private security company has noted an increase in people reporting that strangers have been coming to their doors to collect items allegedly bought via Facebook Marketplace.

Veenstra said the scammer advertises an item on Facebook Marketplace. Then the unsuspecting, and usually trusting, victim pays the scammer, who agrees to have the buyer collect the item from “their home address” at an agreed-on time. She said that the buyer then arrives at the given address, often having travelled a distance, only to be greeted by very confused residents who know nothing about the sale. This is because the scammer has taken the money and given an incorrect address. “This scenario poses a threat to the resident of the address – having strange people arrive late at night at their gate is disconcerting,” Veenstra said.

“In the event that you have strangers come to your premises and feel uncomfortable going out to meet them, feel free to contact AET Security at 0861 786 911.” Veenstra added that when buying items online from marketplaces, never part with any money before physically seeing the item and take steps to safeguard yourself from scammers. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, earlier this year, the South African Post Office warned about a pallet scam purportedly involving the Post Office.

On its Facebook page, the Post Office said: “The photo is different, but this is still a scam (which we have reported to Facebook with no success). Unless you want to give a scammer access to your bank account, IGNORE THIS!” The SAPS also alerted the public to the scam, saying the SA Post Office is not selling the listed items and urging the public not to become victims of the scam. Before the second warning, on February 10, also on its Facebook page, the Post Office had said: “‘Liquidation pallets’ is a scam, and we have reported it to Facebook with no success. Please do not lose your hard-earned money to this scheme.”