Security firm removes not only ‘two-legged snakes’, but slithering ones too

Durban — A security guard service indicated that it removes “two-legged snakes” and slithering ones, too. ET Rapid Response the rescue was why you need to be an ET client.

“We not only remove two-legged snakes… but all types,” ET Rapid Response said. The firm said their control room received a call from a client in the eManzimtoti area last Tuesday morning due to a snake on his property. “Our team went out and successfully captured a green mamba,” ET Rapid Response said.

“The snake was safely released away from people.” ET Rapid Response advised the public that when you encounter a snake on your property, get someone to watch it while calling their control room. “Rather than just try and kill it, people often get bitten trying to kill snakes.”

ET Rapid Response managing director Tony Lokker with the green mamba rescued in eManzimtoti on Tuesday morning. Picture: ET Rapid Response ET Rapid Response managing director Tony Lokker said that of late, their control room has received a few snake-related calls. “With all the rain we have had, then very hot, humid days in between, have brought them out foraging for food.” Lokker said that the green mamba that was caught on Tuesday morning was one of those.

“They have a very potent, neurotoxic venom that can kill in a very short period. If bitten, the patient needs urgent medical care. The mamba venom affects the nervous system of the body and a patient will need medical care, very quickly,” Lokker warned. “My advice if a snake is found on your property is to get someone to keep an eye on it, while someone calls an expert to come and assist. (As an ex-curator of Durban’s Fitzsimons Snake Park, I can talk on authority.) Do not attempt to kill it – this could put you in danger and a possible bite from a venomous snake. Rather let someone who knows what to do come out and have a look and remove the snake.” Commenting on the rescue, Phil Wright said ET Rapid Response removed a big green mamba a few years ago from the premises of Gary’s Horses, a horse-riding company in eManzimtoti.