Security guard arrested for the murders of two elderly women who went missing on Women’s Day

Durban — A security guard is expected to appear in court on Monday for the murders of the two elderly women who went missing on Women’s Day. Zanele Doris Mbuso, 61, and Monica Sophia Xulu, 81, were reported missing on August 9, 2023.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the murders of two elderly women whose bodies were found in a shallow grave in Umgababa on Friday.” Netshiunda said that information at the time of their disappearance indicated that the two were last seen in an e-hailing vehicle from their workplace at eThembeni Crèche. “Thorough investigations by the Umkomass Detectives, Durban Search and Rescue and eThekwini District Task Team pointed the police to a shallow grave just outside the fence of the crèche,” Netshiunda said.

“The two victims were found buried with plastic over their heads and were tied with a rope. The victim’s colleague, who worked as a security guard at the crèche was arrested for the murders and he will appear in court on Monday.” Attempts to reach the families have been unsuccessful. According to eNCA, the outraged community of Umgababa has held a vigil near the shallow grave where the bodies of Xulu and Mbuso were found.

During the week, the Daily News reported that Renegades Search and Rescue was tasked with helping to find Xulu and Mbuso. Dawn Gounden of Renegades Search and Rescue said that on the day of their disappearance, the two women had gone to Makro to purchase items for a function that was going to be held at the crèche. They did purchase the items and dropped them off at the crèche. She said unconfirmed information revealed that the two women boarded a white vehicle.