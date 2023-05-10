Security guard who is now an MUT graduate is still aiming for more in academics

Durban — Seeing her age-mates attending lectures every day while she worked as a security guard at Mangosuthu University of Technology is what inspired Zonke Ndaleni to enrol for a diploma in public management in 2020. “I was inspired to go back and study, since I had a matric certificate. I decided to enrol for a public administration diploma. I wanted to change my life for the better and become a successful woman,” she said.

Ndaleni, who has since graduated with a diploma in public administration at MUT, is aiming high and eyeing a second qualification as she is now doing an advanced diploma in public management. “It was difficult to find a balance between work and academics. I had to sacrifice my days off and leave. I would use that time to attend and study. Since I was working two-day shifts, two-night shifts and (had) two days off, on the day shift I only managed to attend one lecture. “During the day, when working night shifts, I would go to the university to catch up where I was left behind. Then, on my day off, I would study. I did not have time to rest; that’s how I completed my diploma,” said Ndaleni.

Ndaleni originally of Harding, who is now renting a residence in uMlazi, said she was driven by determination and hunger for success. However, she said it had not been easy. The mother of a daughter who is in Grade 2 completed her diploma studies in record time – from 2020 to 2022.

Ndaleni encouraged others who wanted to be successful, to follow their dream. “People must ignore the naysayers. It is never too late to start following your dreams. It is possible, I am the proof. They must take the opportunity while they can, because in our day life it is difficult when you don’t have qualifications,” she said. Ndaleni, however, said she would not quit her job as a security guard at Servent Security until she had found a full-time position. She has been working as a security guard at MUT University for five years.