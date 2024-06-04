Security guard wounded in attempted cash-transit robbery

NKOSINGIPHILE DLADLA Durban — Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating cases of attempted murder and attempted robbery, following an incident in which armed suspects allegedly attempted to rob a cash delivery truck at the corner of Bertha Mkhize and Joe Slovo Streets in Durban.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the incident happened on Monday morning. The cash-protection device worked successfully in protecting the money and the matter was subsequently reported to the Hawks KZN for further investigation. “It is reported that this morning (Monday) cash delivery security guards had just collected money from a store when they were ambushed by the suspects who fired shots at them,” said Colonel Netshiunda. Police said a security guard was wounded in the incident.

“A security guard sustained a gunshot wound on the upper arm and was taken to hospital for medical attention. The suspects failed to gain access to the money and fled the scene,” Netshiunda said. Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said paramedics arrived on the scene to find SAPS, Metro Police and SAPS Search and Rescue officers in attendance and were shown to an injured guard lying on the pavement next to his vehicle. “Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a serious gunshot wound to his upper body.

“He was stabilised on the scene by paramedics before being rushed to a nearby hospital.” Grant Clark, the head of the Cash-In-Transit Association of SA said there has been a sudden surge in cash-in-transit cases nationwide. “We have seen a spike in CIT robberies today (Monday), as two other incidents were reported. One in Gauteng and the other in the Eastern Cape.”