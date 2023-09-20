Security guards allegedly tied up, beaten and robbed during school robbery

Durban — Security guards are alleged to have been tied up and beaten and responding armed reaction vehicles were shot at during a robbery at a school on Monday. That was according to KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo who said that the incident happened in the early hours of the morning in Verulam.

Naidoo said that KZN VIP responded to Siphesihle School off Old Inanda Road near Space Garage where assistance was requested. He said that when KZN VIP arrived, it was established that 10 suspects, armed with firearms, knives and bush knives, entered the school and held up the security officers. School security guards were allegedly held up and robbed at a school in Verulam earlier this week. Picture: KZN VIP Protection Services Naidoo said it is alleged the suspects tried to break into rooms in an attempt to steal items of value when armed suspects shot at a responding ADT Vehicle. “Fortunately, the ADT officer escaped unharmed but the security officers on site sustained moderate injuries after they were beaten by suspects,” Naidoo said.

“The suspects were disturbed and managed to flee. All emergency services were in attendance.” The suspects tried to break into rooms in an attempt to steal items of value when armed suspects shot at a responding ADT Vehicle. Picture: KZN VIP Protection Services KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that Verulam police were investigating a case of business robbery following an incident that occurred in Trenance Park. “It is alleged that a security guard was doing his search rounds when he noticed five unknown suspects approaching him. Two of the five suspects allegedly had firearms and pointed them towards the security guard demanding office keys. The suspects took his personal belongings and tied him up and they proceeded to the office. The guard noticed that his colleague had also been tied up. The suspects fled the scene with their belongings,” Gwala said.