Security officer praised for jumping into a manhole to rescue a dog

Durban – A security company officer has been praised for going beyond the call of duty to save an animal. KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said the officer was on patrol in Phoenix on Friday when he was flagged down by community members who told him a dog was trapped in a drain.

“The tactical officer, being an emphatic dog lover, did not hesitate to assist and got into the drain where he began calming the dog and making it comfortable before getting it out of the drain,” Naidoo said. “We thank those who assisted and also well done to Xolani Mfeka for going above and beyond to assist.” Naidoo continued: “We also urge those who own pets to please ensure they are kept within the confinement of your property to avoid these types of incidents.”

Reacting to the rescue, Reece Naidoo said on Facebook: “The problem is that people can't look after and care for dogs. Secondly, all these drug addicts are removing all the drain covers to sell at scrap yards so animals are wandering into these drains. Just last week we also rescued a dog from a drain/manhole. It was stuck for over two weeks in there. Luckily the owner was found and we returned the poor dog.” Heron Sing said that Mfeka should be an employee of the month. Leila Perumal said: “This dog is always seen on the road in Lawnhaven (Avenue), why the owner of this dog cannot be more responsible, people should not take on pets when you cannot look after them properly. Thank you to the gentleman who saved this dog.”

Pearl Mahabir Naicker said: “God bless you Xolani”. Seshnee Balakrishna said: “God bless you a million times Xolani, for saving this fur baby.” Fatima Dawood said: “Well done young man, wish we had more people like you who go beyond the call of duty.”