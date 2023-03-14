Security personnel on high alert in eThekwini ahead of national shutdown

Durban — eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has placed security personnel on high alert ahead of next week’s planned national shutdown. Kaunda on Tuesday said the City would leave nothing to chance if the proposed national shutdown gains traction.

He said the Durban metro police service was engaging with its SAPS counterparts to come up with a comprehensive security plan that will prevent the undermining of the authority of the state and will ensure that the public and the business community feel safe. He said all municipal services would be available as employees were expected to report for duty. Kaunda also said City leadership had been assured by the EFF the shutdown would be peaceful and there would be no disruptions.

“This city has just emerged from consecutive calamities that battered its economy and that of the country. Under no circumstances will we allow the shutdown of economic activities, no matter the gravity of the grievances. While peaceful protests are allowed, we have a responsibility to protect those who are not part of this shutdown, and it is their right to be protected. Those protesting must do so within the ambit of the law. Anyone undermining the authority of the state shall face the full might of the law, and we will not relent in this regard,” Kaunda said. His announcement comes a day after the DA in eThekwini asked for plans to curb possible violence during the planned shutdown and that eThekwini must have a mitigating strategy in place. For these, DA eThekwini deputy caucus leader Mzamo Billy wrote to city manager Musa Mbhele to confirm in writing the City has a clear strategy on how it will ensure crucial services are not impacted by the EFF’s nationwide shutdown on March 20 and how those who are not part of the shutdown will be protected.

In the letter, sent on Monday, headlined “Preparedness for shutdown”, Billy warned EFF leader Julius Malema had announced his party would on March 20 embark on a national shutdown. “Malema has threatened to halt the economy. He is on record as saying that his party will ensure that there is no school, no university lectures and no taxis, no buses, and no trains. eThekwini cannot afford any of this,” his letter read. In the letter, Billy asked Mbhele the following questions:

Is the City aware of this planned shutdown? Is the City prepared and ready to deal with possible violence and looting, and is there a plan to protect residents and businesses? Please share details or reassurance. Does the City have a plan to prevent possible vandalism of crucial infrastructure, and to respond to electrical and water-related breakdowns? Billy said: “Services are currently not provided promptly and, in some cases, not at all throughout the city due to operational shortcomings. Given that this is a planned shutdown, the municipality is expected to have measures in place to be proactive in intercepting and preventing looting, vandalism of crucial infrastructure, and responding to electrical and water-related breakdowns.” He said the DA had learnt the EFF did not have the authorisation to put up posters or implement the planned shutdown. However, the party had a history of flouting regulations and going against authorities. “This information is with the metro police and has been shared with City officials. Thus, we expect a detailed plan to safeguard residents, business, and municipal infrastructure,” Billy said.

Kaunda added that the executive committee also announced the deployment of the deputy mayor, Zandile Myeni, as Security and Emergency Services chairperson while Themba Mvubu was elected Human Settlements and Infrastructure chairperson. Moreover, the committee praised outgoing municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela who will leave the municipality at the end of March to take up a senior position in another organisation. Members of the committee expressed their appreciation to Mayisela for his sterling service to the municipality over many years.