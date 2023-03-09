Sentenced armed robbers to know their fate on charges of attempted murder and hijacking

Durban — Two suspects convicted and sentenced for an armed robbery in Richards Bay will appear in court again at the end of March for further sentencing on charges of attempted murder and carjacking. Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said that on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, the Ngwelezane Regional Court convicted and sentenced two accused for an armed robbery that took place at Richards Bay.

Mhlongo said that on December 20, 2020, a Tactical Response Team member who was off duty was accosted by the accused at gunpoint. They fired shots at him and robbed him of his service pistol. The accused fled with the victim’s motor vehicle. He said that police were alerted and a high-speed chase ensued. The accused’s vehicle overturned on the R66 near Melmoth. Musawenkosi Mazibuko, 25, and Sphamandla Mthimkhulu, 31, were arrested. “They were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, and the victim’s service pistol was recovered,” Mhlongo said. He said the two appeared in court and their bail application was successfully opposed.

“Mazibuko was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment and Mthimkhulu to 13 years’ imprisonment. “Both accused were summoned to appear in the same court for further sentencing on charges of attempted murder and carjacking. They are expected to appear on March 29,” Mhlongo said. Meanwhile, last month, two suspects aged 32 and 35 were arrested in Bellair on robbery charges.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said it was reported that the duo allegedly robbed two men of their cellphone and cash in the Seaview area. They allegedly tried to kidnap the victims, and the community gathered and surrounded their vehicle. "Police were immediately contacted and arrested the suspects. It was established that one of the suspects is a police officer. The suspects were found with the complainant's belongings," Gwala said.