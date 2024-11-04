Senzo Meyiwa’s family remains confident justice will be served, a decade later

Durban — The family of the late goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa say that he is deeply missed, and that they are confident that justice would be served for his death. Last month officially marked a decade since the passing of the soccer giant Meyiwa, the former goalkeeper for Orlando Pirates Football Club and captain of the national team Bafana Bafana, who was adored by many for his prowess on the soccer pitch.

Meyiwa died in October 2014, after sustaining a gunshot wound, inflicted while at the home of his girlfriend, songstress Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus. Five men Bongani Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Fisokuhle Ntuli and Mthobisi Mncube are currently on trial concerning the killing. Speaking to the Daily News, his older brother, Sifiso Meyiwa, 43, said that the family had come to terms with Meyiwa’s death.

“We have made peace with the fact that he is no longer with us, it is just the issue of this case that keeps taking us back and forth, but we have accepted that he is gone. “His passing left a huge hole in our lives and our hearts since he loved his family very much, was very supportive, and wished to see everyone around him succeeding,” he said. Sifiso said that his mother had suffered the most pain after Meyiwa’s passing, adding that she no longer tuned in to watch the trial procession as it was a tear-jerker for her.

He described his brother as loving. “Senzo really wished to see other people succeeding as well. He understood that it was not easy for him to get to where he was, so he was always willing to share all the knowledge and assistance he could offer. “He would even buy groceries for the needy and soccer boots for those who could not afford them. He was absolutely humble,” said Sifiso.

He said that the relationship between the Meyiwa and Khumalo families was non-existent. “We have not made contact. When Senzo had just passed, our sister tried to call Kelly Khumalo but she did not answer her phone. Our aunts also tried to reach out but did not have any luck. We wished to form a relationship with Senzo’s daughter. “An individual dialled our family sometime this year - I think it was Zandile Khumalo’s husband (Kelly Khumalo’s sister’s husband), who said that they wanted us to have a meeting with the child and my mother said they must call me and I waited for hours and they did not dial again. However, we wish for her (Senzo’s daughter) to be better acquainted with us and be a part of this family,” said Sifiso.

He said that although the relationship with the Khumalo family was not good, he did not mind reconciling with them, however, their mother wanted absolutely nothing to do with Kelly Khumalo. Sifiso said that he was sure that justice would be served. “I am 100% confident that we will get justice. The evidence that is yet to be shown in court will prove this so. The state is supposed to finish with its witnesses this year.

“Witnesses who will speak the real truth of what actually happened are yet to take the stand,” he said. Sifiso said that Advocate Malesela Teffo was in desperate need of intervention and that he believed that he was being pressured because of this particular case. “He is just being pressed because of this particular case. His family is also suffering very much but we have managed to find a lawyer, Hubert Maphumulo who is working alongside us to ensure justice for Teffo,” he said.