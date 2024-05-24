Service delivery? No problem on election day, says mayor

Durban — EThekwini Municipality has put rapid response mechanisms in place to respond to service delivery issues that may arise on election day. This was according to mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, who urged residents to come out in their numbers to exercise their democratic right to vote, as enshrined in the Constitution of South Africa, with the 2024 national and provincial elections on May 29.

Kaunda said he has issued a directive through City manager Musa Mbhele that all service delivery units must be on high alert to ensure there are no disruptions on election day. “The municipality has ensured that electricity, water, sanitation, roads, solid waste, and cleansing services are in place at voting stations.” Electricity: Temporary electrification of voting stations without electricity has commenced and will be completed by May 27. Temporary electrification at voting stations will be done once the marquees have been installed. Several generators have been sourced in case of unplanned power outages in areas near voting stations. There are teams focusing on the repairs of street lights in areas located near voting stations.

Water: There are measures in place to service areas with intermittent water supply. Water containers and static tanks have been sourced for voting stations in areas with water challenges. The first consignment of water containers has been delivered to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) warehouse. Water tankers will be allocated in the five regions across the municipality to regularly supply water to voting stations and communities. Sanitation: Chemical toilets have been sourced for voting stations without sanitation and will be allocated as per the distribution plan from the IEC. Roads: Repairs of gravel roads leading to voting stations are complete. An assessment will be conducted should there be heavy rains.

Solid Waste and Cleansing Services: Skip bins or appropriate alternatives will be placed at voting stations with a high voter population. There is also a plan in place to recycle discarded voter material. Meanwhile, the City’s community participation and action support unit, together with the IEC, have conducted civic voter education campaigns in Amanzimtoti, uMlazi, KwaMashu, oThongathi, Kloof and Wiggins. Plumbing and electrical repairs are under way at municipal halls that will be used as voting stations. Grass cutting is also under way at municipal halls and open fields that will be used as voting stations to ensure they are ready on election day. This is in line with the municipality’s seasonal grass cutting schedule.

Kaunda said the municipality was working closely with the SAPS to maintain peace and order on the day. All voting stations will be open from 7am to 9pm on Wednesday.