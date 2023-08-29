Seventeen guards, one director arrested for rendering security services while not registered with industry authority

Durban — A director and 17 guards are said to have been arrested during an operation between the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) and the SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal recently. According to Psira, they were arrested for rendering security services whilst not registered with the authority. Speaking to the Daily News, Psira said the operation was conducted on August 18 in the Mountain Rise policing area in Pietermaritzburg.

Psira said that they were accompanied by six officers from Mountain Rise SAPS. “Five companies were involved in the deployment of unregistered officers,” Psira said. According to Psira, one director and 17 guards were arrested during a joint operation with SAPS in KZN for rendering security services whilst not registered with Psira. Picture: Psira Breaking the numbers down, Psira said there were:

Three security guards from one company.

Three security guards from one company.

Two security guards and one director from one company.

Two guards from one company.

One security guard from one company.

Six security guards – unregistered security guards found on a different site (private). According to Psira, one director and 17 guards were arrested during a joint operation with SAPS in KZN for rendering security services whilst not registered with Psira. Picture: Psira KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Mountain Rise police were investigating a case of unregistered security guards following a case that occurred on August 18, 2023, at Raisethorpe. “It is alleged that an inspector was visiting different sites in Pietermaritzburg when he came across an unregistered security company that was functioning. The suspect was arrested,” Netshiunda said. Meanwhile, according to the Psira’s website, its registration division is responsible for receiving and considering all applications for registrations as security service providers. The division has been established and mandated to ensure that all applicants complying with the requirements of registration, in terms of sections 21 and 23 of the Psira Act 56 of 2001 are duly registered to provide security services.