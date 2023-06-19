Several central, northern eThekwini areas experiencing an interruption in water supply

Durban — In two separate statements, the eThekwini Municipality has alerted the public that it is aware of an interruption to the water supply in several central and northern areas of the metro. On Sunday evening, the municipality said that it was aware of the interruption to the water supply in areas supplied through the northern aqueduct.

The municipality said that the interruption is due to constrained supply from Umgeni Water’s Durban Heights Water Treatment Works. “Interventions to improve water levels have commenced. This includes closing off reservoir outlets at night and reopening them in the morning to build the required capacity to supply communities,” the municipality said. “System recovery is expected to take place over the next two to four days, depending on the demand.”

The municipality said that water tankers would supply affected communities in the meantime. It also apologised for the inconvenience caused. Affected areas include Phoenix, Avoca, Aloes, KwaMashu, Inanda, Ntuzuma, Verulam, and Trenance Park.

On Sunday afternoon, the municipality said that it was aware of the supply interruption in areas supplied through the Northdene 3 water pump station to downstream dependent reservoirs. The municipality said the interruption is due to constrained supply from Durban Heights Water Treatment Works to the southern aqueduct. “However, interventions to increase water levels at the reservoirs have commenced in order to improve flow to the affected aqueducts,” the municipality said.

“As part of the interventions, the City’s teams will periodically close outlets of its dependent reservoirs at night and reopen them in the morning to build the required capacity to supply communities.” The municipality also said that the system recovery is expected to take place in the next two to four days, depending on the demand. It said that water tankers will supply affected communities.

The municipality said affected areas included: • Shallcross Reservoir: Buffels Bosch, Burlington Heights, Savannah Park and Shallcross. • Klaarwater Reservoir: Crossmoor, Klaarwater, Savannah Park, Shallcross and St Wendolins Ridge.

• Chatsworth 4 Reservoir: Arena Park, Buffels Bosch, Chatsworth Town Centre, Crossmoor, Ehlanzeni, Klaarwater, Kwamgaga, Montford, Moorton, Risecliff, Welbedacht East and West, Westcliff and Woodhurst. • Washington Heights: Mariannheights, Mariann Industrial Park, Nsiswakazi, Phumphele, Savannah Park, St Wendolins Ridge and Umshinini. • Intake Reservoir: Ezinyathini, Klaarwater, Luganda, Nagina, Nsiswakazi, Pineview, Regency Park and Sithundu Hill.