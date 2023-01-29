Several KZN beaches closed until further notice due to tropical storm Cheneso

Durban — Several beaches along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline have been closed due to tropical storm Cheneso. Over the weekend, various municipalities and emergency services have reported on safety.

On Saturday, IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said Blythedale, Thompson’s Bay and Clarke Bay beaches had been closed from Saturday morning until further notice due to tropical storm Cheneso. Meyrick said the storm was not expected to make landfall on the KZN coast or affect our weather in any way. This was a precautionary measure taken together with the Sharks Board (KZNSB) due to the increased swell size and the effect it is having on the Sharks Board gear. “We urge beachgoers to only swim at those beaches protected by lifeguards, and that remain open,” Meyrick said.

Ray Nkonyeni Municipality spokesperson Simon April said bathing was suspended in some of their beaches because of Cheneso. April was reacting to information from the KZNSB which said Ray Nkonyeni beaches that would be affected were Margate Main Beach, Ski Boat Bay in Ramsgate, Trafalgar, Leisure Bay and Port Edward. KwaDukuza Municipality said its affected beaches were Blythedale Beach, Thompson’s Bay Beach and Clarke Bay Beach.

According to information by the KZNSB, although Cheneso was moving in a south-easterly direction they were expecting the swell size to increase. They had therefore taken a precautionary measure to ban bathing at some of the problematic beaches. It said bathing would also be banned at these beaches under the eThekwini Municipality: Umdloti, Laguna, Thekwini, Country Club, Battery Beach, Bay of Plenty, Pipeline and Winklespruit. Daily News