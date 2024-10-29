Severe storm hits Nongoma, leaving schools and homes damaged

Durban — A school is one of several buildings damaged during a storm that swept through parts of Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday afternoon. According to the Nongoma Local Municipality’s Facebook page, damage was caused by a storm that struck Nongoma around 5pm.

The storm, accompanied by strong winds and hail left people without a roof over their heads. The storm also left schools damaged. “Bhekumthetho Primary School was one of the schools damaged. Houses in Buxeden in Tshonono and Nkunzana were also affected. Several areas were left without electricity like in Nhlophenkulu and other areas,” the municipality said. It added that a disaster manager team was sent to check on damages.

A severe storm swept through Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday, damaging schools and homes, leaving residents without electricity, and prompting a response from local disaster management teams. | Facebook The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued an impact-based Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms for Monday from 3pm to 10pm. Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail and heavy downpours were expected over the north-eastern parts of KZN. Nongoma, Abaqulusi, Big Five Hlabisa - Hlabisa, Hluhluwe, eDumbe, Jozini, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Ulundi, uMhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze and uPhongolo were expected to be affected by the thunderstorms.

Saws said expected impacts included localised damage to infrastructure, settlements, vehicles, livelihood and livestock; localised injuries and danger to life due to lightning; and power surges due to excessive lightning. This is how Nongoma residents reacted to news of the damaging thunderstorms: Butho Zungu said: “Which Nongoma because where we are, we didn’t experience a thunderstorm? The world really is vast.”

Nhlanhlo Ndwandwe Nhlanhla echoed Zungu’s views. “There was nothing on our side. The heat was killing us.” Maka Smah Mbatha and Bongie Mabongi Mhlongo said it was ugly and they watched from a distance.