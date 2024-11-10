Severe weather alert: caution for motorists in KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and Eastern Cape

Durban — The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has cautioned motorists to be safe during heavy rains on the roads. In a weather alert, RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane advised motorists travelling to KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and Eastern Cape are advised to exercise caution on the roads as the SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning of widespread showers and thunderstorms over most parts of the country.

The thunderstorms are expected to be severe and accompanied by strong damaging winds, excessive lightning, large hail and torrential rain. Zwane explained that the N3 road between Johannesburg and Durban is often affected by misty conditions, particularly around Van Reenen Pass and Hilton. Additionally, the road is also under construction between Pietermaritzburg and Durban which may cause delays.

Zwane also advised drivers to switch their lights on to improve visibility. “We urge motorists to obey all road traffic rules and exercise extreme caution and patience,” Zwane said. He said these heavy rains and thunderstorms may lead to flooding of roads resulting in closure of some bridges and roads. Motorists should be cautioous about falling trees that could block roads and the dangers of fast-flowing streams.

Zwane also warned motorists to avoid driving in heavy rain due to poor visibility. If possible, park and wait until the rain has slowed or stopped before continuing your journey. “Motorists should avoid driving across a flooded road. Water may be deeper and stronger than it appears and may contain debris, sharp or dangerous objects. Vehicles can become unstable or even swept away if caught up in fast flowing or pooling flood waters,” Zwane said. “Remember to keep a first aid kit and always ensure you have the necessary emergency numbers at hand and that someone knows the route you are travelling.”

Saws issued a Yellow Level 4 warning, indicating a powerful storm poised to unleash torrential rainfall on the province, particularly from Sunday afternoon into the early hours of Monday morning. The Level 4 warning signals a high risk of severe weather conditions, including torrential rains, destructive winds, and intense lightning that could threaten both life and property.