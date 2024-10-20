Severe weather warnings issued for the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal

Durban — The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued six impact-based warnings for the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal where heavy rain and flooding are expected. This is due to a cut-off low-pressure system.

In a statement on Saturday, Saws explained that some areas in the summer rainfall region recently experienced their first Spring thunderstorms, but much of South Africa experienced calm weather conditions over the last few days. However, the weather service said this is expected to change with the arrival of a cut-off low pressure system, which will impact the southern, central, and eastern provinces from Sunday until Tuesday, October 20 to 22. Severe weather alerts for Sunday, October 20. | SA Weather Service Saws also explained that cut-off low-pressure systems are notorious for resulting in severe weather during the Spring months, including heavy rainfall that can lead to flooding, and intense thunderstorms accompanied by hail and damaging winds.

“This system is expected to result in widespread and disruptive rainfall along the coastal regions and adjacent areas of the Eastern Cape and the southern and central coast of KwaZulu-Natal, which may result in minor to significant flooding in some areas,” Saws said. “Additionally, isolated severe thunderstorms are also possible over the eastern and central interior regions, affecting areas such as the Free State, Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga, and parts of KwaZulu-Natal during this period.” Saws further explained that the cut-off low will develop over the south-western parts of the country on Sunday, while a stationary surface high-pressure system will bring moisture to the southern and south-eastern regions.

Predicted accumulated rainfall for the 3-day period from Saturday until Monday (October 19 to 21) as forecast by the Global Unified Model (UMGA). Significant rainfall in the order of 100 to 200 mm is expected along the eastern coastline of the country during this period. “These systems will lead to widespread rainfall over parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal mainly from Sunday to Tuesday. Some Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) models suggest that accumulated rainfall could reach 100 to 200 mm along the coastal areas of the Eastern Cape and the central and southern coast of KwaZulu-Natal during this period.” The Saws issued these impact-based warnings: Orange level 5 Warning: Disruptive rain leading to flooding of settlements, roads, damage to property and infrastructure is expected along the coast and adjacent interior between East London and Port Edward on Saturday (October 19). Orange Level 6 Warning: Disruptive rain leading to flooding of settlements, roads, damage to property and infrastructure is expected along the coast and adjacent interior between Port Alfred and Mtunzini from Sunday into Monday (October 20 and 21). Yellow Level 4 Warning: Disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of settlement, roads, damage to property and infrastructure for the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Kouga, Sundays River Valley, Makana and Mdlambe Local Municipality and Ngqushwa are expected from Sunday into Monday and likely to persist until Tuesday. Weather outlook for Monday. | SA Weather Service Yellow Level 4 Warning: Severe thunderstorms with heavy downpour leading to localised flooding of settlements, low lying areas, resulting in closure of some bridges and roads, large amounts of small hail and damaging wind to informal/formal houses or structures and vehicles are expected over most parts of KZN, the extreme eastern Free State and extreme southern Highveld of Mpumalanga from Sunday into Monday (October 20 and 21). Yellow level 2 Warning: Severe storms with heavy downpour leading to localised susceptible roads, low lying areas and bridges, large amounts of small hail that will result in localised damage to vehicles, houses and structures and localised damage to informal houses due to strong damaging wind are expected over the eastern parts of both North West and the Free State, Gauteng, the Mpumalanga Highveld and extreme north-east of KZN and over the extreme south-west of Limpopo on Sunday into Monday (October 20 and 21). Yellow Level 2 Warning: Disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges are expected south of escarpment of the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape from Sunday into Monday (October 20 and 21). Weather outlook for Tuesday. | SA Weather Service The Saws added: “Most parts of the country will experience warm to hot temperatures during this period, though cool to cold conditions can be anticipated in parts of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and southern KZN due to extensive cloud cover and rainfall.

“Calm weather conditions are expected to return on Wednesday as the cut-off low moves eastward, away from the south-eastern coast.” Meanwhile, KZN Cogta MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi placed disaster management teams on high alert following Saws’s severe weather warnings. Disaster management teams are fully activated and prepared to provide assistance where needed.

According to the first weather warning, disruptive rainfall is expected on Sunday in eThekwini and parts of the Ugu, uMgungundlovu and iLembe Districts. Flooding safety tips. | Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs The second weather warning, also for Sunday, predicts severe thunderstorms, which will bring excessive lightning, large hail, heavy downpours and damaging winds to the rest of the province. Buthelezi urged residents to heed these weather warnings as they pose a potential threat to human life. Disaster management teams have been activated across all municipalities and will monitor areas and communities prone to weather-related incidents.

Buthelezi, through the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, has directed line function departments and municipalities to activate their disaster mitigation plans as the province may face life-threatening conditions. Cogta has urged residents to: Avoid crossing flooded walkways or roads.

Exercise extreme caution while driving, as roads may become slippery.

Stay updated on weather and road conditions through reliable sources.