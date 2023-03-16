Shark bite surviving loggerhead turtle Jina chills in Durban after swimming from northern KZN

Durban — Shark bite surviving loggerhead turtle, Jina, cannot get enough of the Durban coast since her release in northern KwaZulu-Natal in December 2022. Even the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) believe that Jina loves Durban.

Saambr spokesperson Ann Kunz said: “Jina the loggerhead sea turtle seems to love the area between Durban North Beach and the harbour entrance, so we can absolutely call her a local now.” She said that their surf-ski friends at Durban Undersea Club have spotted her (and her satellite tag antennae) on many occasions and they have welcomed her to the bay, home to another resident loggerhead turtle called Bob whom they often see. “We found it very interesting that Jina decided to head down from St Lucia to Durban in early February and that she has decided to remain in this area.

“Our concern has been mainly potential boat strikes due to the marine traffic into and out of the harbour, but it seems as if Jina, with her partially amputated flippers due to a shark bite, is fully capable of staying out of harm’s way,” Kunz said. Jina the loggerhead sea turtle seems to love the area between Durban North Beach and the harbour entrance. Picture: Saambr Jina was rescued in January 2022 after a tiger shark got hold of both her front flippers. This necessitated surgery and an 11-month rehabilitation period to get her ocean fit again. Jina was admitted to the Sea Turtle Hospital with 60% of her left front flipper and 30% of her right front flipper bitten off by a shark.

“She was released at Cape Vidal in December and has shown us that those short flippers are very effective as she travelled to Richards Bay and St Lucia before heading down to Durban. “Her satellite tag has transmitted 788 locations since December, making it possible for us to follow her journey. She is also fitted with a tiny acoustic tag which should outlast the satellite tag and hopefully give us information on her oceanic movements for at least a further two years,” Kunz said. Kunz said that sea turtles are very resilient and that Saambr has an excellent recovery to release rate of sea turtles admitted to the Saambr sea turtle hospital at uShaka Sea World. They fend for themselves from the day they hatch and thus adapt back to life in the wild very quickly after rehabilitation care. They do not lose that instinct to look after themselves, so even when they’re given lots of love, care and attention while under rehabilitation, they thrive back in the ocean once healthy.