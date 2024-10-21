Shedding light on menopause: what every woman should know about hormone therapy

Durban — As women enter the transformative phase of menopause, confusion and uncertainty surrounding Menopause Hormone Therapy (MHT) can hinder effective treatment. This year’s World Menopause Day on Friday, focuses on equipping women with accurate information, enabling them to make empowered health choices during this significant life transition.

According to a statement by Dr Trudy Smith, a Johannesburg-based Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, menopause is a natural but often disruptive transition. "It is therefore critical that women are empowered to seek support and have access to the treatment they require," said Dr Smith. Menopause is defined by the cessation of menstrual periods for 12 consecutive months and often begins with symptoms during the perimenopausal phase, including hot flushes, night sweats, and mood changes. These symptoms can significantly impact a woman's quality of life and overall well-being.

Menopause Hormone Therapy is a well-regarded approach to alleviating these symptoms and offers additional health benefits as well. The primary hormone, oestrogen, effectively relieves hot flushes, night sweats, and vaginal dryness. However, for women with a uterus, it is crucial to use progesterone alongside oestrogen to mitigate the risk of excessive lining growth in the womb. "MHT remains the most effective option for managing hot flushes and night sweats. It can also help reduce long-term health risks, such as osteoporosis and heart disease." she said. However, she stressed the importance of a personalised approach, encouraging women to seek professional guidance to balance potential risks and benefits.

She further said safety and efficacy of MHT have been subjects of extensive debate, particularly concerning breast cancer and cardiovascular risks. The International Menopause Society's latest White Paper suggests that, for most healthy women who start MHT within ten years of menopause, the benefits typically outweigh the risks. However, those with particular health histories—such as a past breast cancer diagnosis or clotting conditions—should explore non-hormonal alternatives under the guidance of their healthcare providers. "It is crucial that each woman discusses her individual circumstances with her healthcare provider to determine the best course of action," said Dr Smith. Smith said the prevalence of misinformation about menopause has resulted in many women avoiding beneficial treatments and resorting to unproven remedies instead and that the South African Menopause Society is dedicated to combating this issue by ensuring women feel informed and empowered.

"Our goal is to ensure that every woman is equipped to make informed decisions about her health and receives the support she needs to navigate this life stage with confidence and comfort," concludes Dr Smith. To further educate and support women, resources such as the International Menopause Society's White Paper and the World Menopause Day Leaflet are invaluable tools for gaining insights into MHT and menopause management.