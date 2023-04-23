Shock as Durban Grade 2 pupil is shot dead

Durban — It was an absolute shock when news broke that a Grade 2 pupil had been shot and killed in Durban recently. On Saturday, Ferndale Primary School principal ZP Msani issued an announcement to parents and pupils of the school, regarding the death of one of their own.

“It is with a heavy heart that I report to you that we have lost a learner by the name of Kirsdy Louw in Grade 2C. He was shot last night and sadly passed away this morning in the hospital,” Msani said. She said let us keep the family in prayer for strength during this difficult time. Reacting to the announcement, Kirsdy’s mother, Kaylene Louw said: “Thank you all for all your condolences. It is really a tough time for my family and me. All we can do at this point and time is trust in God. Thank you for all the prayers. It is much appreciated by the Louw family.”

On her Facebook page on Saturday night, Louw said: “There are no words that could describe the pain that I'm going through. No mother wants to bury their son. I'm at a loss for words… Only God understands the pain I am going through right now. Thank you all for your heartfelt messages and condolences. My prince will forever be in my heart and soul. Rest easy mommy's baby.” Also reacting to the incident, Chevaun Ninette Francis said to rest in peace darling. “You were too precious for this cruel world. Strength and comfort to your loved ones,” Francis said.

Lamis King said: “I literally got sick seeing this! Our deepest condolences to the family.” Nicolette Phillips Jacks said: “Ah my heart just dropped sorry little boy… condolence to the family.” Nomcebo Cele said she has been filled with sorrow since she heard the news.

“I’m speechless, I can only imagine what you are going through. I hope God heals you. Stay strong babe,” Cele said. Verdelle Petersen said: “Unbelievable honestly. Sincere and deepest condolences to the family. May God strengthen you all at this painful time.” Candice Pedlar sent her deepest condolences to the Louw family.

“To my dearest Kirsdy, may your soul rest in peace. May you rest now and fly high with the angels. You will be sorely missed, your charm and wit, with that big smile, is how I will forever remember you, sweet boy,” Pedlar said. Zamandlondlo Bukhosibesizwe Msibi asked who shoots an angel. “People are crazy. Condolences to the family and friends,” Msibi said.