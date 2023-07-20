Shock as Independent Media’s lensman is shot dead

Durban — Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt after Independent Media photographer Bongani Mbatha was gunned down. Mbatha, 51, was shot dead by unknown people at his home in Mpumalanga township, west of Durban on Tuesday evening.

Police provincial spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Mpumalanga police were investigating a case of murder, adding it was alleged that two men were seen running away from the scene. The victim was declared dead on the scene. When the Daily News team visited the family, the mood was sombre. Visibly shocked neighbours had converged on Mbatha’s home. His sickly 90-year-old mother, Maria Mbatha, said she could not believe her son had been killed since she knew of nothing that could possibly be the reason for this.

A neighbour who was with Mbatha shortly before his death said Mbatha had just left him and he went back to his room when he heard gun shots. The neighbour, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of his life, said he did not pay much attention to the shots since it was common in their area. The neighbour said on hearing from other neighbours that it was Mbatha who was shot, he went to the house and found him lying dead outside his home. The neighbour added that he informed Mbatha’s mother and then phoned other family members to notify them too.

All neighbours said they were shocked to hear of the attack since Mbatha was a down-to-earth person who did not have any issues with anyone. Other witnesses who spoke to the Daily News said it appeared that the killers had been around for some time, monitoring his movements before attacking him. They said before he was killed he had chatted to a group of people who were hanging out in the local area but a few minutes after entering his room shots rang out and the alleged killers were seen running away.

“We are in the dark as to why such a quiet and down-to-earth person like Mbatha would be killed in such a brutal manner. What compounds his killing more is that nothing was taken from him, despite that the killers had entered the room, so clearly he was killed by people who wanted him dead,” said the neighbour. Friends and family of Bongani Mbatha mourn his death at his home in Hammarsdale. His mother Maria Mbatha, on the right, is comforted by friends. Picture by Khaya Ngwenya Mbatha’s friend, who also asked not to be named, took the media to the room where he (Mbatha) usually slept. It looked like the killers had knocked because the door’s lock was not damaged. The friend said it also appeared that the shooting started inside and there was a fight since sofas were upside down and several spent cartridges were found inside the room. The friend said Mbatha’s body had four bullet wounds with one on the back of his head.

Despite family and neighbours struggling with what could be the motive, his death has sent shock waves across the media fraternity in KwaZulu-Natal. Mbatha grew up in KwaNongoma, north of the province, where his father was a driver for the late King Goodwill Zwelithini. He moved to Durban and studied photography at Durban University of Technology. He joined Independent Media in 2010.

Group editor-in-chief Aziz Hartley described Mbatha as a kind-hearted, hard-working and talented lensman. “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of our dear colleague. “This is a difficult time for them and his co-workers at Isolezwe.

“His death came as a huge shock to his colleagues. We call on the police to do everything in their power to ensure his killers are put behind bars,” said Hartley. The home of Bongani Mbatha where he was shot and killed. Picture by Khaya Ngwenya Also reacting to Mbatha’s murder was the Zulu royal family, which said he would be remembered for his extraordinary talent that enabled him to capture the reburial of Queen Thomozile Ndwandwe, the mother of the late King Zwelithini, in 2011. The royal family also hailed Mbatha for capturing King Misuzulu when he paid tribute to his grandmother (Queen Thomozile) last year.

Independent Media CEO Takudzwa Hove said: “The senseless murder of veteran photographer Bongani Mbatha has shocked everyone at Independent Media, in particular his colleagues at the company’s KZN offices where he was highly respected for his dedication and commitment. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. We fully support any initiative to bring his murderers to account. “We call on the Minister of Police to act urgently to combat crime and create safer communities throughout the country. Senseless killings have to stop, gender-based violence has to stop, crime and gangsterism have to stop and perpetrators must be brought to book with the urgency that all South Africans deserve.” Shelley Kjonstad, Independent Media’s KZN photographic editor, said they were in great shock.

“This is a deep loss to everyone who knew Bongani. Not only was he one of the most hard-working photographers, but he was one of the kindest people.” Kjonstad said Mbatha had a creative eye for photography. In a statement, the company said that Bongani had been with Independent Media for the past 12 years and served the company with professionalism.