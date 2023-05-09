Shock as student is shot dead at a tavern

Durban — An EFF SRC president at uMfolozi TVET College has expressed shock at the death of a student from the Esikhawini Campus. It is alleged that Sigora Mvelase, who was doing an N5 in public management at Esikhawini Campus, was with his friend at a tavern when three unknown men shot him dead on Saturday night.

EFF Esikhawini Campus SRC president Muzomuhle Zungu said: “We are very saddened by the death of Mvelase. Students will now be scared to go around the area of Esikhawini.” Zungu also sent condolences to the Mvelase family. “It is very painful that he was expected to go back to his family with his diploma, but that opportunity of obtaining his qualification has been taken away from him.”

Zungu said shootings and robberies had become prevalent in the area and students feared for their lives as they felt they were being targeted by criminals. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Esikhaleni police were investigating a case of murder following an incident in which a 27-year-old man was allegedly shot by three suspects in Madukwini area. “He sustained multiple gunshot wounds. It is reported that the victim was with his friends when he was ambushed by the suspects who opened fire at him. He was declared dead at the scene,” said Netshiunda.

uMfolozi College marketing manager Bhekani Ndlovu said: “One of our students was shot and killed on Saturday night. “However, the incident happened outside the Esikhawini Campus premises. Therefore it is difficult to comment further since it did not happen inside the college or during its operating hours.” He said they were still trying to find out what had happened and were yet to contact the family of the deceased.