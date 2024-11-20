Shoot-out in Durban: five unlicensed firearms recovered, three suspects dead, two arrested after pursuit

Durban — Five unlicensed firearms were recovered after a shoot-out between law enforcement and suspected house robbers left three suspects dead and two were arrested. At about 9am on Tuesday, when Marshall Security’s Special Operations Team members were patrolling, they saw a white Toyota Corolla on Inanda Road which was believed to be involved in two house robberies that had occurred earlier in the morning in the Reservoir Hills and Malvern areas.

Marshall Security Managing Director Tyron Powell stated that when the suspects noticed their team, they attempted to evade arrest by driving recklessly and at high speed. “During the pursuit, the suspects opened fire at our officers, forcing them to return fire in self-defence. The chase continued and then ended on Bodley Grove in the Newlands West area, where the shoot-out continued. “Three suspects were fatally wounded and two suspects were arrested on the scene,” Powell said.

He said the scene was secured and handed over to SAPS Phoenix Trio, SAPS Newlands, Metro Police, Metro Fire Department and EMRS who came to assist immediately. “A thorough search at the scene was conducted where five unlicensed firearms, live ammunition and stolen property linked to the earlier house robberies were found,” Powell said. He said investigations revealed the Toyota Corolla driven by the suspects was hijacked earlier this month in the Newlands East area.

Further investigations also indicate that the suspects are believed to be involved in numerous house robberies, armed robberies and hijackings across the greater Durban area. Five unlicensed firearms were recovered after a shoot-out between law enforcement and suspected house robbers in Durban, leaving three suspects dead and two arrested. | Marshall Security “Authorities are actively working to link the suspects to these crimes as part of the ongoing investigation,” Powell said. He said the evidence and arrested suspects were taken to Newlands SAPS for further investigations and processing.

“We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our community and thank all the role players for their assistance,” Powell said. Five unlicensed firearms were recovered after a shoot-out between law enforcement and suspected house robbers in Durban, leaving three suspects dead and two arrested. | Marshall Security KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they received reports that there was a shoot-out between private security guards and five men who were alleged to have been involved in a house robbery in the Malvern area. “Charges of attempted murder and inquests dockets were opened at Newlands East police station for investigation,” Netshiunda said.