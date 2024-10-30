Shooting victim drives from KwaMashu to Durban North for help

Durban — A wounded victim drove from KwaMashu to the Greenwood Park policing area for help. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that at approximately 10am on Tuesday, Marshall Security’s Emergency Dispatch Centre received reports of a shooting at the corner of Chris Hani Road and Orange Grove in the Park Hill area.

Powell said their Special Operations team and armed response officers were immediately dispatched to the scene. “Upon arrival, officers found a male victim, approximately 30-35 years old, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm. The victim reported being shot at while in the KwaMashu area and had fled to Park Hill seeking assistance. His vehicle showed multiple bullet holes, underscoring the severity of the incident,” Powell said. “Marshall Security’s Special Operations Team provided immediate first aid to the injured man until paramedics arrived on the scene.”

A man was shot in KwaMashu and drove to Park Hill, Durban North, for help, prompting an investigation into the violent incident. | Marshall Security Powell added that Greenwood Park SAPS has taken over the investigation to uncover further details surrounding this violent incident. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Greenwood Park police are investigating a case of attempted murder following an incident where a 26-year-old man was allegedly shot by an unknown suspect. “He sustained a gunshot wound on the left arm and was taken to hospital for medical attention,” Netshiunda said.

He said according to reports, the victim was leaving his home in KwaMashu B Section when a white vehicle blocked his path. “One suspect jumped out of the vehicle and opened fire, wounding him. The victim managed to drive toward Queen Nandi Drive and reported the matter to the police,” Netshiunda said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.