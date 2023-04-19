Shoprite Group opens its first UNIQ clothing brand store in KwaZulu-Natal

Durban — The Shoprite Group has opened its first UNIQ clothing store in KwaZulu-Natal, at Ballito Junction, on the North Coast of KZN. The group said its new UNIQ clothing brand offers premium quality clothing for the whole family, focusing on simplicity, comfort, superior fabrics and value.

“Materials have been specifically engineered for comfort and convenience, and it is the first local clothing retailer to introduce Supima cotton to the mass market. With longer fibres than regular cotton, this superior quality cotton is stronger, softer, and absorbs colour better, keeping clothing lustrous even after many washes,” the group said. “The UNIQ range’s colours and fabrics are easy to mix and match. Every item of clothing is thoughtfully designed and made to last, pairing durable fabrics with stylish and versatile designs.” The group said that the premium quality launch range includes:

An extensive collection of t-shirts (priced from R149) including a standard and slim fit.

Womenswear in luxurious textures that feel good on the skin, such as modal-blend leggings which contain 10% elastane (R199 each), brushed fleece joggers (R299 each), cosy knits, sleepwear and more.

Modern menswear such as fleece shirt jackets, hoodies and bottoms, including the comeback kid – corduroy pants.

Kiddies’ basics (ages 3 – 13) in muted tones are mirrored on the adult lines, so parents can have fun twinning with their mini-mes.

Responsibly sourced down puffer jackets (from R799).

Underwear including boxers, trunk shorts, panties and bras. The group also said that UNIQ has a different checkout experience. “In keeping with the group’s commitment to convenience through innovation, UNIQ is the first clothing retailer in South Africa to offer self-service checkout. Smart tags and advanced radio-frequency identification (RFID) enable customers to easily scan and pay for items,” the Shoprite Group said. It said that customers will be assisted on the sales floor by well-trained employees, with an average of nine new jobs created with the opening of every UNIQ store.

“Seven more UNIQ stores are set to open their doors in the Western Cape, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal over the next month,” UNIQ said. UNIQ Ballito Junction’s trading hours: Mondays to Saturdays: 9am – 7pm

Sundays and public holidays: 9am – 6pm