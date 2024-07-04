Shortage of KZN social workers ‘a ticking time bomb’

Durban — The social worker shortage in KwaZulu-Natal is “a ticking time bomb for vulnerable communities”, according to Mlungisi Ndlovu, the KZN spokesperson for the Public Servants Association of South Africa. However, Ndlovu issued a press release in his personal capacity after noting the growing pressure of staff shortages. Ndlovu said that KZN was already beset by rampant gender-based violence, substance abuse and suicide, and was facing a severe shortage of social workers.

He said the dearth of these critical professionals had left vulnerable individuals without the necessary support and services, exacerbating the province’s socio-economic woes. “The Department of Social Development, responsible for addressing these issues, is grappling with an estimated 1 500 vacancies in social worker positions. “This staggering figure translates to a severe shortage of professionals equipped to handle the province’s burgeoning social problems,” Ndlovu said.

He said the statistics paint a grim picture: more than 50 000 women and children were victims of abuse in the past year, with 15 000 reported cases of rape and that an estimated 250 000 individuals struggle with substance abuse, while 1 200 people have succumbed to suicide. Additionally, 10 000 marriages have ended in divorce, further straining the social fabric of the province. Ndlovu said the consequences of this shortage were far-reaching and devastating:

Victims of abuse and violence will continue to suffer in silence, without access to critical support services.

Substance abusers and those struggling with mental health issues will be denied timely interventions, exacerbating their conditions.

Children will be left without guidance and support, increasing their vulnerability to abuse.

Families will continue to disintegrate, perpetuating cycles of poverty and dysfunction.

Communities will become increasingly fragmented, fostering a culture of violence and neglect. He said if the Department of Social Development failed to address this crisis, the consequences would be catastrophic and the province’s socio-economic problems would escalate, burdening an already strained health care and criminal justice system. Vulnerable individuals would become increasingly marginalised, fuelling social unrest and community protests. The province’s human development index would plummet, perpetuating cycles of poverty and inequality. Ndlovu said the appointment of social workers was not a luxury, but a necessity. He said it was a critical investment in the province’s socio-economic future.

Department of Social Development spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said the department was aware that social workers employed in the department were sometimes overburdened by the work they had to deal with as a result of social ills. Memela said the department consistently informed unemployed social work graduates about the challenges facing the department and its inability to employ them permanently. He said the department had experienced serious budget cuts in past years under the compensation of employees and had submitted several budget bids to the provincial treasury for additional funding without success.