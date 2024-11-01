Sibaya Casino donates R355 000 in school uniforms to tornado-affected oThongathi schools

Durban — It was all smiles when Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom responded to a call to help tornado-struck schools in oThongathi, northern Durban. Sibaya handed over school uniforms worth R355 000 to replace those lost after a tornado hit oThongathi in June.

The school uniforms were handed over to pupils at four oThongathi schools affected by the tornado rated as an EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale. Based on indicators, the oThongathi tornado had estimated wind speeds of 225 to 265km/h that occurred within the tornado’s path. Nkosibomvu Secondary School (Hambanathi) Principal H.S.S. Cebekhulu stands proudly with pupils alongside Sibaya Casino general manager, Virath Gobrie during the heartfelt presentation of uniform packs to pupils. | Supplied Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom general manager Virath Gobrie said this was the last handover of school uniforms to schools in the area.

“Sibaya is known for our ongoing support of the community and was happy to help 363 pupils that had lost their school uniforms in the natural disaster of June 3,” Gobrie said. He said pupils at Uthongathi and Mitchford primary schools, and Tongaat and Nkosibomvu secondary schools received uniforms and school shoes over the past month to replace what had been lost or damaged. “It has been shown that lack of access to school uniforms negatively affects school pupils’ attendance.

“Sibaya engaged with the schools who submitted their letters of request with lists of what was required, and we hope that these new uniforms and shoes bring about renewed focus, self-belief and energy as these learners progress towards the end of the academic year.” Gobrie said. OThongathi pupils were excited to try on their new school shoes after receiving a handover of uniform packs from Sibaya Casino. | Supplied The estimated cost of damage caused by the storms in KwaZulu-Natal amounted to over R1.3 billion, with eThekwini Metro accounting for over R480 million. Assessments indicated that more than 7 000 households were affected, about 20 schools were severely damaged, and roads, bridges, community halls, and electricity infrastructure were also impacted.