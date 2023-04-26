Sibaya Casino invests R10 million in KZN NGOs fighting gender-based violence and femicide

Sibaya Casino said that in giving back to the community in which it operates, it has committed to invest R10m towards programmes aimed at fighting GBV and femicide.

Some of the beneficiaries that received support from Sibaya in the form of purchases to upgrade facilities and funding towards empowerment and skills development programmes for survivors that are based at these shelters were Sahara Shelter, Wentworth Victim Friendly Centre, Amanzimtoti Trauma Centre, Aryan Benevolent Home VJ Kara Safehouse, Open Door Crisis Care Centre, in Phoenix, Wentworth, Pinetown, Amanzimtoti and Chatsworth.

At the cheque presentation were Nadia Munsamy, the centre manager of Sahara Shelter with Virath Gobrie, general manager of Sibaya Casino. Picture: Supplied

Sibaya Casino general manager Virath Gobrie said: “A needs analysis was done for each centre to establish what their requirements were, and donations included computers, fridges, linen, blinds and aircons for the various facilities.

“Each shelter has its own initiatives which the monetary donation will help fund, including skills development such as knitting, sewing, crocheting, computer skills and flower arranging. Outreach programmes include men’s support groups that build up men as agents of change and other programmes which raise awareness about GBV prevention. Open Door also runs counselling and group therapy sessions to assist in dealing with the trauma and promote healing, where survivors can share in a safe and supportive environment.