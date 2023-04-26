Sibaya Casino invests R10 million in KZN NGOs fighting gender-based violence and femicide

Durban — Sibaya Casino is investing R10 million in KwaZulu-Natal NGOs fighting the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) all year long.
Sibaya Casino said that in giving back to the community in which it operates, it has committed to invest R10m towards programmes aimed at fighting GBV and femicide.
Some of the beneficiaries that received support from Sibaya in the form of purchases to upgrade facilities and funding towards empowerment and skills development programmes for survivors that are based at these shelters were Sahara Shelter, Wentworth Victim Friendly Centre, Amanzimtoti Trauma Centre, Aryan Benevolent Home VJ Kara Safehouse, Open Door Crisis Care Centre, in Phoenix, Wentworth, Pinetown, Amanzimtoti and Chatsworth.
Sibaya Casino general manager Virath Gobrie said: “A needs analysis was done for each centre to establish what their requirements were, and donations included computers, fridges, linen, blinds and aircons for the various facilities.
“Each shelter has its own initiatives which the monetary donation will help fund, including skills development such as knitting, sewing, crocheting, computer skills and flower arranging. Outreach programmes include men’s support groups that build up men as agents of change and other programmes which raise awareness about GBV prevention. Open Door also runs counselling and group therapy sessions to assist in dealing with the trauma and promote healing, where survivors can share in a safe and supportive environment.
“These NGOs operate under financial constraints and despite this, do a very necessary and excellent job supporting gender-based violence survivors, serving as a lifeline to many. We hope this donation will help them continue their work, and we call on the business community and the media to come on board to fight GBV,” Gobrie said.
Phoenix Child Welfare Sharm Maharaj said: “We need to create more awareness as GBV is everyone’s business and not something to be ignored.”
“We all know someone who has been affected and it is time to take action – whether calling the police or helping with guidance and support.”
