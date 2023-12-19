Sibaya Casino’s R44 million décor refurbishment

Durban — With the silly season nearly in full swing, Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom is celebrating this festive season with newly finished refurbishments to the tune of R44 million. The updates have been affected at both the three-star 118-room Sibaya Lodge and the five-star, 36-room boutique Royal Sibaya with all rooms boasting either sea, pool, or garden-facing views, set in subtropical vegetation.

Interior designer David Muirhead, of David Muirhead & Associates, said that cool tones wre a key design feature across the entire hotel and casino complex. “The climate is humid, so we have created an environment of refreshing spaces. Every room at The Royal Sibaya is fit for royalty, with clean, bold accents of colour creating a mood that is modern, upbeat, and proudly African. Art plays a key role in adding to an energetic and frivolous colour palette, with playful animal-themed artwork by Durban-based artist Khumkanikazi Dlamini, framed in gold to complement the uncompromising luxury of the hotel,” said Muirhead. The new refurbishments include the suites at the luxurious Royal Sibaya Hotel, the Sibaya Lodge, and the casino’s Salon Privé. Pictured is the Salon Prive’s lounge area, which now has the twinkling Tree of Life as its main focal point. Picture: Supplied. He said Loyal casino punters would enjoy the upgrades to the Salon Privé bar and lounge area, which has a twinkling gold African tree – named the ‘Tree of Life” – as its main focal point that exudes a sense of African glamour.

“The bar is designed around the concept of love and light within a deeply-rooted African foundation. The onyx marble bar, backlit for the ultimate effect of a mood-uplifting setting, is a circular space that allows for intimate conversations.” Arte and Versace wallpaper create high impact, while artworks by Sue Smith adorn the walls, adding pops of colour in a subtle yet emphatic way. “The soft furnishings are luxe and echo a sense of quiet African accent in the fabric selections. The gold dome above the illuminated African tree glows above this area in sheer celebration and honours an evolution of the original interior space. It's a cool, chic space that is both refreshing, relaxing and Uber comfortable for Sun International’s loyal Most Valued Guests,” said Muirhead. The addition of new Portuguese restaurant, Beira Alta, offers traditional flavours and great quality food; the restaurant’s popularity has spread from Johannesburg where the first branch was opened.

“Our recipes are handed down from generation to generation, and have evolved into Portuguese cuisine with an African influence,” said Beira Alta Sibaya owner Laurindo Lagoa. The restaurant’s General Manager Naven Govender said their head Chef Augustine Ngube knew all the secret recipes that make the menu so attractive. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.