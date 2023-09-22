Siblings continue proud family tradition as law practitioners

Durban — The Hiralall’s added to their title of being a family of legal professionals when Prajna graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN). Master of Laws (LLM) in tax law graduate, Prajna, celebrated her success with her brother, Pranav, who was awarded a cum laude Bachelor of Laws degree during the UKZN’s May graduation ceremonies.

The siblings dedicated their achievements to their parents, who are both legal professionals, and sparked their passion for law. “During my final year of undergraduate studies in 2020, my father passed away from Covid-19,” Prajna said. “He was a prominent figure in the legal sector, and his loss shocked the community. The legacy he left behind in the legal fraternity has shaped the foundation of my career and made my journey possible. My mum, Sonitha, the driving force behind our careers and academic ability, remained strong for us during the past three years despite the absence of our dad.”

Describing 2023 as ‘the year of accomplishment’, the Hiralall siblings have a lot to celebrate as Prajna was admitted as an attorney after completing her LLM qualification and relocated to Cape Town, while Pranav is now completing his articles of clerkship and writing his admission board exams. Pranav said he is fortunate to have a supportive family who takes great pride in his academic achievements. Spending his Saturdays as a child at his father’s practice - Rajesh Hiralall Attorneys Incorporated - is what developed his deep interest in the field of Law. “Looking back, the year 2020 was undoubtedly one of the toughest for us,” Pranav said.

"We lost my grandmother in August, followed by my father in December. Both losses were attributed to Covid-19 and came as a huge shock to our family. To make matters worse, they occurred during my test period at university, adding to the already immense pressure and stress I was under. However, I was able to maintain my academic performance and keep up with my grades. "Throughout my university journey, I was honoured with multiple Dean's Commendations and Certificates of Merit, which I worked hard to earn," Pranav concluded.