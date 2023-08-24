Signature Restaurant group celebrates 14 years with uMhlanga gem

Durban — The owner of the newest gem recently opened at Oceans Mall in uMhlanga is one of the very few black South Africans to secure a space in the fine-dining industry in the country. Desmond Mabuza, who owns several Signature Restaurants across the country, says the restaurant was created as a place where special moments can be celebrated.

He finds pride in food critics’ reviews about the experience at any of his eateries. “Signature Restaurant was a dream to create a space for people to genuinely connect and celebrate all of life’s moments and, more importantly, to celebrate the absolute joy of being alive,” said Mabuza, a former civil engineer. The addition of the uMhlanga establishment under the Signature Restaurant Group comes as the group celebrates its 14th anniversary.

“We have experienced overwhelming support from our friends of Signature in KZN over the years, and we felt it was time to bring Signature to Durban. We have cultivated a steadfast following throughout our journey and we are anticipating to attract an even broader community of discerning diners by this establishment,” he said. Mabuza said he’s very fussy and pays attention to detail, hence the restaurant strives for that in its service. The interior of this establishment boasts yacht designs alongside sculptural installations and bespoke furnishings. He prides himself for being hands-on in all his establishments, although initially he thought he was going to hand over to someone once it was settled.

“You tend to find that the most successful restaurants are owner-run and owner-managed. Another key point in retaining our customers is making sure we source our ingredients from great products. You can’t create a great dish from a low-end product, it has to be a great product. Chefs are not magicians,” said Mabuza. Among his accolades is hosting former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the World Cup, as well as former footballers Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo and Patrick Vieira at his Sandton establishment. He stressed the importance of consistency in this kind of business.

"If you chop and change your staff, it's going to result in inconsistencies." Thanking patrons, he said the menu that retains the award-winning wine list and renowned dishes that have come to define the restaurant group was waiting for them.