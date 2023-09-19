SIU to investigate allegations of maladministration and corruption in Amajuba District Municipality

Durban — The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) announced that it has been authorised to investigate a reservoir construction contract in the Amajuba District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal. This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed Proclamation R 137 of 2023 authorising the SIU to investigate allegations of maladministration and corruption in the affairs of Amajuba District Municipality and to recover any financial losses suffered by the state.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the proclamation authorises the unit to investigate the procurement of/or contracting to construct reinforced concrete for Braakfontein Reservoirs in Amajuba District Municipality. “The contract under investigation included work like earthworks, fixing of reinforcement steel, concrete and forming of construction joints for the new water-tight reservoir and associated valve and flow meter chambers,” Kganyago said. “Furthermore, the municipality sought a service provider to supply and install steel interlinking pipelines and refurbish existing pipe manifolds and valve chambers to connect the new reservoir to the existing reservoirs.

“The SIU will also investigate any unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by Amajuba District Municipality or the state. The scope of the investigation also covers any unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of the Amajuba District Municipality, the applicable suppliers or service providers or any other person or entity,” Kganyago said. He said that the proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between August 1, 2019, and September 11, 2023, the date of the publication of the proclamation or before August 1, 2019, and after the date of the proclamation that is relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters or involves the same persons, entities or contracts investigated. In addition to investigating maladministration, malpractice, corruption and fraud, the SIU will identify system failures and make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses.

Kganyago said that in line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU will refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers during its investigations to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action. He added that the SIU is empowered by the SIU Act to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration. In 2019, Amajuba District Municipality opened a tender bid which read: “Bids are hereby invited from contractors registered on the Central Supplier Database (CSD) with CIDB grading of 7CE or higher class of construction works for the construction of a 20Mℓ Reinforced Concrete Reservoir and Associated Infrastructure at Braakfontein Reservoirs, Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal. The work to be undertaken includes earthworks, fixing of approximately 500 tons of reinforcement steel, in-situ casting of approximately 2 500m3 of concrete and forming of construction joints for the new water-tight 20Mℓ reservoir and associated valve and flow meter chambers. Supply and installation of DN 600 to DN 700 Mild Steel interlinking pipelines. Refurbishment of existing pipe manifolds and valve chambers to connect the new reservoir to the existing reservoirs on site.”

In 2020, the municipality said the total number of household beneficiaries will be more than 4 000 households, and it will have spare capacity. The Braakfontein Reservoirs are supplied by uThukela Water from the Ngagane Water Treatment Plant. This project includes the construction of civil works associated with the construction of a 20Mℓ circular reinforced concrete reservoir, pipe fittings, pipe specials, chambers, re-alignment of sections of existing pipelines, etc.