SIU to probe graft, malfeasance at Umgeni Water Board

Durban — The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is expected to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration at Umgeni Water Board (UWB). The unit was authorised to conduct the investigation and recover any losses suffered by the state following a proclamation by President Cyril Ramaphosa. In a statement, the SIU said it will scrutinise a security services contract and a social facilitation and community engagement tender at the board. The unit said it is empowered by Proclamation 122 of 2023 to investigate two contracts at the board.

The first is a contract for security and guarding services, and the second tender relates to social facilitation and community engagement for the board’s infrastructure projects for a period of five years. “The SIU will investigate unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the UWB in relation to the mentioned contracts. Furthermore, the investigation will delve into any improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of the UWB or the state, applicable service providers or any other person or entity in relation to the allegations,” said the SIU. Furthermore, the corruption busting unit said the proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between March 1, 2018, and June 2, 2023. The date of the publication of the proclamation on or before March 1, 2018, and after the date of the proclamation that are relevant to and connected with incidental to the matters or involves the same persons, entities or contracts investigated.

The unit added that if need be, it will institute civil action to "correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigations" and will "refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority. The Umgeni Water Board has been approached for comment.