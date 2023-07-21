Six back-to-school safety tips

Durban — Now that winter school holidays are over and most schools around the country have reopened, Fidelity ADT has shared back-to-school safety tips. Fidelity ADT’s Group Marketing and Communications Head, Charnel Hattingh, has advice that can help increase peace of mind.

She said children needed to be reminded about safety protocols about arriving and leaving school. With many parents working, school transfers, au pairs and lift shares are very common. It is not always easy for the school to keep track of how children are arriving or leaving, so parents need to reinforce some basic safety protocols. Hattingh said that in some cases, when parents were working all day and domestic helpers may not be around full time, children had to keep themselves occupied until mom and dad returned home in the evening. “It is extremely important that the kids know not to let anyone into the house without your permission. If you are going to be late, let your children know as soon as possible and give them an idea of when they can expect you to be home,” Hattingh said.

She also suggested drawing up a list of important telephone numbers. “This list must include emergency services and mom and dad’s work and cellphone numbers. Save it on your child’s cellphone, and stick it on or near the landline. It’s also important to explain to them when these should be used,” Hattingh said. She added that everyone in the household should also know how to use your home security system – children included – and when and how to use the panic buttons.