Six eThekwini DA councillors on the provincial list

Durban — Six DA councillors in eThekwini are expected to leave for the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature seats after elections. Depending on how the party performs in the elections, some of the councillors could be appointed as MECs since they made it to the top 20 on the list. The party currently has 11 members of the provincial legislature, from a total of 80.

Ward 35 councillor Nicole Bollman from Durban North sits at number 17 on the list while ward 36 councillor Shontel De Boer from Umgeni Park is at number 18. Sakhile Mngadi from Glenwood (ward 31) sits at number 19. The party’s eThekwini caucus could lose its deputy caucus leader Mzamo Billy who is sitting at number 21. Ward 97 councillor Andre Beegte from Amanzimtoti (ward 97) is at number 24 while Remona Mackenzie from ward 31 is at 31. Some in the political field say that although this is regarded as a promotion from local government to provincial politics, this is also a gamble by the DA since the councillors’ departure would open up by-elections with no guarantee the party would retain these seats.

Ward 31 under Mackenzie covers Musgrave, Overport, Sydenham and Asherville on the north-west of the city centre, while ward 33 under Mngadi covers Umbilo, Glenwood and Bulwer on the south-west. Ward 35 under Bollman entails Prestondale, Izinga, Virginia, Glenashley, La Lucia, uMhlanga/Ridge, Somerset Park, while 36 under De Boer includes Umgeni Park, Briardene, Parkhill, Rosehill, Broadway, Durban North. Ward 97 on the south coast encompasses Amanzimtoti, Winklespruit and Kingsburgh. The councillors and other party members on the national and provincial lists were unveiled earlier today in a media briefing in Durban. All councillors said they were ready for new challenges at the provincial level.

Speaking after the briefing, the party’s premier candidate Chris Pappas said he was pleased with the calibre of people on the list, saying he is ready to lead the province with his team. EThekwini DA caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa said: “I congratulate all eThekwini DA councillors who are on the parliamentary list and I wish them everything of the best. It shows that there is quality in our caucus.” WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.