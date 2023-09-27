Six life terms for three men who shot and killed a couple in northern KZN

Durban — The relative of a murdered couple was among three killers who were sentenced to a combined six life terms in prison for the murders. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that on November 21, 2020, Mfaniseni Gumede and his wife Joyce, aged 57 and 59, were at their house at Nkolokotho in Mtubatuba, northern KZN, when the three men entered through the kitchen door.

Ngcobo said the suspects shot the wife, who was in the kitchen, before heading to the lounge where they shot her husband. The couple were declared dead at the scene. Their killers then ransacked the bedroom and removed a safe which had two firearms. At the time of the incident, police said that when they arrived they found the bodies of the couple with multiple gunshot wounds on the body and head. The husband attempted to flee but was shot twice in the back and head, and his wife was shot three times in the forehead.

Ngcobo said that detectives from KwaMsane police station worked around the clock to ensure that justice was served for the family of the couple. “The three perpetrators were arrested at various locations in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng,” she said. “During the investigation, it was revealed that Velenkosini Gumede was related to the murdered couple.” Ngcobo said the investigating officer convinced the court to turn down the suspects’ bail application until the day of the sentencing.

“The Mtubatuba High Court has sentenced Philani Mthethwa, 22, Velenkosini Gumede, 31, and Shabalakhe Mzobe, 30, to a combined six terms of life imprisonment after they were found guilty for the double murder of a couple in Mtubatuba. “The trio were also condemned to an additional six years behind bars for a guilty verdict on a charge of stealing two firearms.” She said the killers were sentenced on Friday.